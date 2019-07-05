

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist building products distributor SIG Plc (SHI.L) reported Friday that its first-half Group revenues from continuing operations fell 5.7 percent from the prior year, including an adverse 1.3 percent currency movement and a 0.6 percent impact from fewer working days. Like-for-like revenues declined 3.8 percent, compared to last year's drop of 1 percent.



Looking ahead, the Board continues to believe that underlying profitability for the full year will be delivered in line with its expectations.



In its half-year trading update, the company reported a 12.7 percent decline in UK & Ireland like-for-like revenues, compared to 3.4 percent decline a year ago. Weak results in all divisions, especially SIG Distribution hurt the results.



The company noted that the LFL sales declines in the UK & Ireland reflected a falling level of construction activity as the second quarter progressed.



Like-for-like revenues in Mainland Europe, however, grew 3.3 percent on top of a 1 percent growth last year.



Looking ahead, the company said its trading conditions remain challenging in many of its end markets and there has been a marked deterioration in the level of construction activity in the UK as the year has progressed.



The company will announce its interim results for the half year ended June 30 on September 6.



Further, the company announced the sale of remaining peripheral businesses to Kingspan Group of WeGo FloorTec GmbH, a German manufacturer of raised access flooring. The business contributed about 2 million pounds operating profit in Germany in 2018.



The transaction is expected to complete shortly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX