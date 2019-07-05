

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority or the CMA has served an initial enforcement order on Amazon.com, Inc, and Deliveroo related to the acquisition by Amazon of certain rights and a minority shareholding in Deliveroo. In May, Deliveroo reported that Amazon was heading to be the largest investor in the Series G preferred shared funding round.



Deliveroo is a food delivery service headquartered in London. It operates across 14 markets around the world. In the UK, the company's main competitors are Uber Eats and Just Eat.



