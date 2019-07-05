

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index eased to the lowest level in six-and-a-half years in May, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity fell to 95.2 in May from 95.9 in April. The economists had expected a score of 95.3.



This was the lowest since December 2012, when the score was 94.9.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 103.2 in May from 102.1 in the preceding month, in line with economists' expectation.



This was the highest since October last year, when the score was 103.9.



The lagging index rose to 105.0 in May from 104.6 in the prior month.



