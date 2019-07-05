

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) Friday said it expects second-quarter consolidated operating income of 652.2 billion Korean won, down 15.4 percent from last year's 771.0 billion won.



Consolidated sales for the quarter would be 15.63 trillion won, a growth of 4.1 percent from 15.02 trillion won in the prior year.



On a sequential basis, the company projects operating income to drop 27.6 percent and sales to grow 4.8 percent from the preceding first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX