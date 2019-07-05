

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report later in the day for cues on Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts.



Trading volumes remained this across the region amid a holiday in the U.S. overnight for the Independence Day.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June after an increase of 75,000 jobs in May. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The report could determine if the Federal Reserve cuts rates later this month to shore up the world's largest economy as trade tensions escalate.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.19 percent to 3,011.06, reversing early losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 28,774.83.



Japanese shares rose in choppy trade on hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The Nikkei average edged up 43.93 points or 0.20 percent to 21,746.38, while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent higher at 1,592.58.



Exporters turned in a mixed performance as the yen held little changed versus the dollar. Honda Motor rose over 1 percent and Advantest climbed 1.8 percent while Canon slipped 0.3 percent and Panasonic declined half a percent.



Mining and oil shares underperformed as WTI crude futures fell more than 1 percent on fears of slowing global growth and on data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.



Seven & I Holdings jumped 3.6 percent after the company said it will compensate some 900 customers using its recently launched 7pay mobile payment service who lost a total of 55 million yen due to unauthorized access to their accounts.



The average of household spending in Japan rose an annual 4.0 percent, a government report showed today - coming in at 300,901 yen. That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in June.



Australian markets rose notably, though volumes remained thin amid a holiday in the U.S. on Thursday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 33.30 points or 0.50 percent to 6,751.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 30.90 points or 0.45 percent at 6,831.80.



Financials and property developers led the surge on expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates further. Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac rose between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent.



Scentre Group rallied 2 percent and Goodman Group jumped 2.2 percent as the Australian prudential regulator loosened mortgage lending rules.



Mining giant BHP dropped 1.3 percent and Rio Tinto lost 2.1 percent as iron ore prices retreated from their five-year high. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 4.4 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the construction sector in Australia continued to contract in June, although at a slower rate.



Seoul stocks ended a choppy session largely unchanged amid a lack of positive catalysts. The Kospi average inched up 1.86 points to finish at 2,110.59.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 0.8 percent after saying it expects operating profit to tumble 56 percent for the second quarter of this year in the face of a weakening chip market. SK Hynix shares declined 2.6 percent.



Automakers rose, with both Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors rising around 1.8 percent.



New Zealand shares hit a record high for the fourth consecutive session, with utilities leading the surge. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 57.19 points or 0.54 percent to 10,615.47.



Fonterra soared 5.1 percent after the world's largest dairy producer said there were no new operational developments that triggered a steep drop in its shares to record lows on Thursday.



U.S. equity markets were closed on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX