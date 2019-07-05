

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its July monetary policy meeting.



The benchmark DAX was down 8 points at 12,621 in opening deals after edging up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Siltronic dropped 1.8 percent and Dialog Semiconductor declined 1.5 percent after Samsung Electronics said it expects operating profit to tumble 56 percent for the second quarter of this year in the face of a weakening chip market.



Lighting company Osram gained nearly 2 percent after saying its board would meet to review an offer from private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle to acquire the company for 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion.



Deutsche Bank edged up slightly on reports that it plans to create a separate 'corporate bank' unit which will include its transaction banking activities.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders declined more-than-expected in May, figures from Destatis showed.



Factory orders decreased 2.2 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast a marginal fall of 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, factory orders plunged 8.6 percent, bigger than the 5.3 percent decrease seen in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX