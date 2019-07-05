

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Friday, with mining stocks falling heavily as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later in the day and the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China next week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26 points or 0.34 percent at 7,577 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Mining giant Anglo American fell 2.5 percent, Antofagasta dropped 1.9 percent and Glencore lost 1.3 percent as iron ore prices retreated from their five-year high.



Energy stocks were broadly higher despite WTI crude futures falling more than 1 percent on fears of slowing global growth and on data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.



Ferrexpo tumbled 3.2 percent. The company reported that its total pellet production for the second-quarter of 2019 rose 10.8 percent to 2.8 million tons from 2.5 million tons in the first-quarter of 2019.



In economic releases. U.K. house prices declined for the first time in three months in June, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices decreased 0.3 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in May. Prices were forecast to fall 0.4 percent.



