

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower in cautious trade on Friday, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later in the day and the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China next week for directional cues.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June after an increase of 75,000 jobs in May. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The report could determine if the Federal Reserve cuts rates later this month to shore up the world's largest economy as trade tensions escalate.



Trade talks between the U.S. and China will resume next week after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade war truce at the G20 summit.



The principal negotiators on the U.S. side are U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, while China's top negotiator is Vice Premier Liu He.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4 percent at 391.46 after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



The downside remained capped after European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said that the bank is keeping all monetary policy options on the table for dealing with an economic slowdown and fulfilling its inflation goals.



The German DAX was losing 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.3 percent.



Technology stocks were coming under selling pressure after Samsung Electronics said it expects operating profit to tumble 56 percent for the second quarter of this year in the face of a weakening chip market.



Siltronic dropped 1.8 percent, Dialog Semiconductor declined 1.2 percent and STMicroelectronics shed 1.9 percent.



Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon plunged as much as 14 percent after a profit warning.



Lighting company Osram gained nearly 2 percent after saying its board would meet to review an offer from private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle to acquire the company for 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion.



Mining giant Anglo American fell 2.5 percent, Antofagasta dropped 1.9 percent and Glencore lost 1.3 percent as iron ore prices retreated from their five-year high.



Energy stocks were broadly higher despite WTI crude futures falling more than 1 percent on fears of slowing global growth and on data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.



On the data front, Germany's factory orders decreased 2.2 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in April, a government report showed. Economists had forecast a marginal fall of 0.1 percent.



U.K. house prices declined for the first time in three months in June, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices decreased 0.3 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in May. Prices were forecast to fall 0.4 percent.



