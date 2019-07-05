

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation declined in June, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index dropped 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.4 percent rise in May.



The latest decline in June was driven by lower annual inflation of scrap and residual materials, hides, skins and leather, other petroleum products, non-ferrous metals and motor gasoline.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.7 percent in June, after a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month, falling for the first time in five months.



