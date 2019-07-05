

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production growth slowed in May, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial production climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.8 percent rise in April.



The growth was largely driven by a 5.4 percent rise in consumer goods and 1.7 percent expansion in capital goods output. Energy output gained 1.3 percent. Intermediate goods production declined 1.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output rose 1.8 percent, after a 2.0 percent decrease a month ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in May, which was slower than 1.8 percent increase in the previous month.



