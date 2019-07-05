

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth slowed in May, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.7 percent rise in April.



Output in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry rose 11.2 percent annually in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent, after a 1.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Separate data from Statistics Sweden showed that the industrial orders grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.1 percent decline in April.



Orders received from the domestic market fell 3.3 percent, while those from the foreign market rose 8.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose 1.1 percent in May



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX