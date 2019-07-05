

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management, has informed that he will not seek a second term of office in order to pursue new professional endeavours. Harald Krüger was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG in May 2015.



'The BMW Group has been my professional home for more than 27 years. After more than ten years in the Board of Management, more than four of which as the CEO of the BMW Group, I would like to pursue new professional endeavours and leverage my diverse international experience for new projects and ventures,' said Krüger.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX