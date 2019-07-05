

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production fell for the fourth month in a row in May, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined 4.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.8 percent in April.



Among the main industrial groups, production of non-durable consumer goods declined 11.3 percent annually in May and that of consumer goods fell by 10.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in May, after a 0.6 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX