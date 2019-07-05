

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined further in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined 2.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.2 percent fall in April.



Among sectors, output of mining and quarrying dropped by 7.1 percent annually in May. Output in extraction and related services fell by 4.4 percent and that of electricity, gas and steam by 4.1 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output rose 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent in May, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Manufacturing output gained 0.3 percent in May, while it was expected to fall 0.8 percent.



