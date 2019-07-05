

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that Pet Supplies Plus is voluntarily recalling bulk pig ear dog treats distributed by several vendors to about 33 states across the U.S. due to the potential of Salmonella contamination. However, prepackaged branded pig ears are not affected by the recall.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.



The recall was made after an aging bulk pig ear product in one of the Pet Supplies Plus stores tested positive for several strains of Salmonella following testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The product was stocked in open bins, the company said.



The company has also pulled bulk pig ear product off the shelves from all of its stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from their distribution center. Consumers have been asked to discontinue use of the product and discard it. Humans can get infected while handling the dog treats or from their pets.



According to the CDC, about 45 cases of human infection with Salmonella and related illness have been diagnosed in 13 states until now, with twelve hospitalizations and no deaths. However, none of these infections are currently confirmed to be linked with pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX