

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Employment Situation is the major highlight on Friday. It is expected to surge by 160 thousand and no change is projected for unemployment rate. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 38.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 15.75 points.



U.S. stocks were closed on Thursday for the Independence day celebrations.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 165,000, a surge from 75,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected at 3.6 percent, unchanged from the prior year.



Federal Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $3.827 trillion.



Fed Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm. In the prior week, the M2 weekly change was $27.0 billion.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.19 percent to 3,011.06, reversing early losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 28,774.83.



Japanese shares rose in choppy trade. The Nikkei average edged up 43.93 points or 0.20 percent to 21,746.38, while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent higher at 1,592.58.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 33.30 points or 0.50 percent to 6,751.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 30.90 points or 0.45 percent at 6,831.80.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 18.73 points or 0.33 percent, the German DAX is declining 45.19 points or 0.36 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 26.69 points or 0.35 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 41.78 points or 0.42 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.26 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX