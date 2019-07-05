

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 6.4-magnitude earth quake in Southern California Thursday night prompted authorities in the Ridgecrest city to declare a state of emergency.



The strongest earthquake in two decades in the state shook residents from the Mojave Desert to the Pacific coast.



Ridgecrest, situated 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was the worst affected.



Its Mayor Peggy Breeden has announced a state of emergency.



Large cracks in roadways, power outages and minor injuries to some residents were reported.



The damages were negligible as the quake struck mostly unpopulated centers.



The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake first struck at around 11 pm local time.



Dozens of aftershocks were recorded after the quake.



USGS officials have forecast more tremors in the following days, and a large quake next week.



President Donald Trump said he was fully briefed on the earthquake in Southern California. 'All seems to be very much under control,' he tweeted.



A magnitude 6.6 earthquake in 1994 in the region claimed the lives of 57, and caused widespread damage.



