

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the U.S Labor Department will release non-farm payrolls data for June. The employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June, while the jobless rate is seen holding at 3.6 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the franc and the yen, it was steady versus the pound and the euro.



The greenback was worth 108.12 against the yen, 0.9880 against the franc, 1.1261 against the euro and 1.2552 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



