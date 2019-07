MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said that its Management Board again presented the candidates proposed by the company for the Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus as well as their qualifications and promoted them.



In addition, United Internet suggested bringing forward the publication of the figures for the first half of 2019, which are only planned for the day of the Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019.



