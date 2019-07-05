

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As trading resumes following the Independence Day holiday on Thursday, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 112 points.



Stock futures came under pressure following the release of a Labor Department showing a substantial reacceleration in the pace of U.S. job growth in the month of June.



The report said employment surged up by 224,000 jobs in June after edging up by a downwardly revised 72,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 75,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 3.7 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May. The unemployment rate had been expected to hold steady.



However, the uptick in the unemployment rate reflected an increase in the size of the labor force, which expanded by 335,000 people compared to the 247,000-person jump in the household survey measure of employment.



While the data points to a rebound in the labor market following the weakness seen in May, the report has dampened investor hopes for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



Stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of a holiday-shortened trading session on Wednesday. With the upward move, the major averages added to the modest gains posted on Tuesday to reach new record closing highs.



The major averages ended the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 179.32 points or 0.7 percent to 8,170.23, the Nasdaq advanced 61.14 points or 0.8 percent to 8,170.23 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.81 points or 0.8 percent to 2,995.82.



