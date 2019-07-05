

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - A new survey has ranked the brands that American consumers most identified with the value of patriotism.



Jeep, now owned by Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was once again identified as the most patriotic brand. Jeep has held the top spot since 2002 when the survey first began.



According to the 17th annual survey of iconic American brands in 115 categories by New York-based brand research consultancy Brand Keys, Jeep, Disney, Ford and Coca Cola in that order are considered by American consumers as the most patriotic brands.



The rankings of the top-50 patriotic American brands are based on a survey of 5,862 consumers, aged 18 to 68 years, from nine U.S. regions.



Jeep and Disney maintained their position as the first and second most patriotic brands respectively, while automaker Ford rose one position from last year to take the third sport. Beverages giant Coca-Cola slipped one position from a year ago to the fourth spot.



'Brands that can make meaningful emotional connections with consumers always have a strategic advantage when it comes to winning the hearts, minds, wallets, and loyalty of consumers. Do that, and consumers don't only stand up and salute, they queue up and buy!,' said Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys.



While the survey focused mainly on for-profit brands, assessments for the U.S. Armed Forces - Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Marines, and Navy - are included. Just like last year, consumers of all ages and political persuasions gave the armed services a patriotic ranking of number one.



Brands that are new to this year's list include Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, The New York Times, Patagonia, 7th Generation, USAA, and The Washington Post.



Brands that made the largest movements in this year's rankings include MSNBC, which climbed eight positions from last year to take the joint sixth spot along with American Express. MSNBC was followed by Colgate, which jumped up six positions.



Nike rose five spots from last year, while FOX News and L.L. Bean climbed four spots each. Brands such as Levi Strauss, Coors, and Harley Davidson rose three spots each.



Brands that fell from the list this year are Airbnb, Facebook, GE, and the NFL, which had appeared in 2017. Marlboro, Under Armour, GAP, and Tesla, which were listed among the top-50 brands last year, also failed to appear in this year's list.



