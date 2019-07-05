

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With stronger than expected jobs data dampening hopes for a near-term interest rate cut, stocks have shown a significant move to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major averages have slid firmly into negative territory after ending Wednesday's trading at record closing highs.



Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 193.35 points or 0.7 percent at 26,772.65, the Nasdaq is down 71.16 points or 0.9 percent at 8,099.07 and the S&P 500 is down 24.53 points or 0.8 percent at 2,971.29.



The pullback by stocks comes following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing a substantial reacceleration in the pace of U.S. job growth in the month of June.



The report said employment surged up by 224,000 jobs in June after edging up by a downwardly revised 72,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 75,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the strong jobs data would seem to 'make a mockery' of market expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by up to 50 basis points later this month.



'Employment growth is still trending gradually lower but, with the stock market setting new records and trade talks back on (for now at least), the data support our view that Fed officials are more likely to wait until September before loosening policy,' Hunter said.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 3.7 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May. The unemployment rate had been expected to hold steady.



However, the uptick in the unemployment rate reflected an increase in the size of the labor force, which expanded by 335,000 people compared to the 247,000-person jump in the household survey measure of employment.



Gold stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal. With gold for August delivery plunging $29 to $1,391.90 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has tumbled by 3.2 percent.



Interest rate-sensitive housing, utilities, and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, moving notably lower along with steel, semiconductor, and chemical stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher amid light trading activity on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back sharply on the heels of the stronger than expected jobs data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has jumped by 11 basis points to 2.063 percent.



