

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The low-cost Saudi Arabian airline Flyadeal cancelled an order for 30 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.



The cancellation of the order follows the crashes of two 737 Max jets, the first in Indonesia in October followed by one in Ethiopia in March, which killed 346 people.



The aircraft has been grounded and Boeing has been working on a fix that will satisfy regulators.



Boeing reportedly said that flyadeal had decided not to go ahead with the provisional order because of 'schedule requirements'.



The deal, which included an additional option to purchase 20 more 737 Max aircraft, was reportedly worth $5.9 billion at list prices.



flyadeal announced an order for 30 A320 NEO aircraft, and options for a further 20 A320 NEO family aircraft. Deliveries of the flyadeal aircraft will commence in 2021.



