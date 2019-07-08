

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves increased marginally in June, data from the People's Bank of China showed on Monday.



Foreign exchange reserves rose by $18.2 billion to $3.119 trillion at the end of June from $3.101 trillion at the end of May. The forex reserves stayed slightly above the expected level of $3.110 trillion.



The increase was driven by currency conversion rates and higher international financial asset prices in June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said after the central bank released data.



