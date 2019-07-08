

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Production is forecast to rise 0.3 percent on month in May, reversing a 1.9 percent drop in April. Germany's exports are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on month in May and imports to rise 0.4 percent.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro was steady against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 108.30 against the yen, 1.1229 against the greenback, 0.9901 against the franc and 1.2532 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX