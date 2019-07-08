

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production recovered in May, figures from Destatis showed Monday.



Industrial output grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 2 percent fall in April. The rate of growth came in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, industrial output decreased 3.7 percent after easing 2.3 percent a month ago. Output was forecast to drop 3.2 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production gained 0.9 percent in May.



Production of intermediate goods dropped 0.5 percent, while that of capital goods showed an increase by 2 percent. Consumer goods production advanced 1.1 percent.



Energy production slid 2.2 percent and construction output fell 2.4 percent in May.



