

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Imperial Brands plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) revised the Group's dividend policy as progressive, growing annually from the current level, based on underlying business performance. Under the new policy, any surplus cash flows will be returned to shareholders via share buybacks, enhanced dividends or special dividends. For the current fiscal year, the Board confirmed its 10% dividend growth target for the final dividend.



Also, the Board announced a revised capital allocation framework. As part of this, the Board announced a share buyback programme, which will return up to 200 million pounds to shareholders during the current calendar year.



