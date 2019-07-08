

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L) said Monday that the UK Information Commissioner's Office proposed to impose a penalty of 183.39 million pounds for the theft of customer data from British Airways website last year.



Alex Cruz, British Airways chairman and chief executive, said, 'We are surprised and disappointed in this initial finding from the ICO...... We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft.'



Last year, British Airways said hackers had carried out a 'sophisticated, malicious criminal attack' on its website.



IAG said today it plans to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX