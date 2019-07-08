

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is forecast to grow at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter, according to a monthly survey from Bank of France.



The economy is forecast to expand 0.2 percent in the second quarter, which was revised down from 0.3 percent estimated previously.



The manufacturing confidence fell to 95 in June from 99 in May. Although industrial production declined significantly in June, business leaders expect industrial production to recover in July in all sectors.



The services sentiment index remained unchanged at 100 in June. Services activity is expected to accelerate in July after rising moderately in June.



The confidence index in construction came in at 104 in June, down from 105 in May. Construction sector activity is forecast to pick up in July.



