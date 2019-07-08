

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy fell for the second straight month in June, but the decline was smaller than expected pace, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey fell to 44.0 in June from 44.1 in May. The score was forecast to ease to 43.8.



The outlook index that measures the economic situation rose to 45.8 in June from 45.6 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 44.5.



