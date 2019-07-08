

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor confidence weakened in July to its lowest level over four-and-a-half years, damping expectations of a rebound due to some de-escalation of trade tensions, survey data from the behavioural economics institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix economic index for Eurozone fell to -5.8 from -3.3 in June, marking its lowest level since November 2014. Economists had forecast an improvement to 0.2.



Both the current assessment and expectations indexes of the survey declined.



'Investors are thus not following the positive signals of the stock market, and there is no belief in a quick settlement in the trade dispute,' Sentix said.



'Twitter reports alone will no longer lure investors around the world out of their reserves.'



Investor confidence in Germany sank to a 10-year low, signaling that a recession in the biggest euro area economy seems is inevitable.



