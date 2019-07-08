

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardère (LGDDF.PK) said the company is considering the strategic options for the sale of all or part of Lagardère Sports. Lagardère said it would duly inform the market on finalizing a deal. The company declined to comment on the rumours about partners such as Wasserman or Endeavor with respect to the deal.



The Lagardère Group is a global leader in content production with four business divisions. The Lagardère Sports and Entertainment division is a sport and entertainment agency, with a global network of local experts. It has more than 1,700 employees worldwide.



In May 2019, Lagardère announced the signing of the contract to sell its Television business to the M6 group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX