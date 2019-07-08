

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday as investors scaled back their expectations for near-term U.S. rate cut and a former Brexit planning chief has warned 'everybody should be worried' about the consequences of the U.K. leaving the EU without a deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 12 points or 0.16 percent at 7,540 in opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.



Asset manager Schroders fell 2.3 percent on a brokerage downgrade.



British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group declined 1.4 percent on news it will be fined 183.39 million pounds by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office for the theft of customer data from British Airways website last year.



Imperial Brands rallied 2.3 percent after the tobacco company unveiled plans to return surplus cash flows to shareholders via share buybacks, enhanced dividends or special dividends. Rival British American Tobacco advanced 1.5 percent.



Miners recovered from a three-day slide, with Glencore rising 0.6 percent while Anglo American and Antofagasta saw marginal gains.



Acacia Mining gained 1.8 percent after its second-quarter gold production climbed 19 percent from last year.



