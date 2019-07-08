

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Monday the appointment of Vinod Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Business with effect from September 2.



He will join the Executive Committee from that date and report to Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read.



Vinod succeeds Vodafone Group CEO Rest of World, Vivek Badrinath, who has been acting as Interim CEO of Vodafone Business since March 2019.



He has been the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications Ltd since 2011, after joining the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2004.



