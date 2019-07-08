

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said its customers can save up to 50% on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com even without any membership during the Target Deal Days, on July 15, and July 16. The company is also offering same day delivery options for their customers. The deal days will be available on Target.com and through the Target app.



Beginning July 8, Target is offering select deals across apparel, home. On July 15, Target will offer 40% off on select furniture and indoor rugs. On July 16, it will offer up to 30% off select small appliances, cookware and floorcare.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX