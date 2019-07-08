

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) announced the appointment of Jorge Gomez as Chief Financial Officer. He was Chief Financial Officer of Cardinal Health since January 2018. Earlier in his career, Jorge held multiple leadership roles at General Motors and the Smurfit-Kappa Group.



Don Casey, Dentsply Sirona's CEO stated: 'Jorge Gomez is a talented global executive with an in-depth knowledge of the healthcare market. He has a strong business sense and the ability to collaboratively lead an organization to drive increased shareholder value.'



