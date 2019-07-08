sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,83 Euro		-0,05
-0,10 %
WKN: A2AF0E ISIN: US24906P1093 Ticker-Symbol: DY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,37
51,64
16:44
51,33
51,66
16:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC50,83-0,10 %
FN Beta