

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owl Rock Capital Corp. said it plans to make an initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of its common stock. The company intends to use the net proceeds to pay down indebtedness, to make investments and for general corporate purposes.



Owl Rock Capital Corp. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2019, it had investments in portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $6.8 billion. Owl Rock Capital Corp. is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment company that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners.



