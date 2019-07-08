

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has slapped a fine of 183.39 million pounds ($229.7 million) on British Airways over massive passenger's data leak in a computer hacking last year.



It was the heaviest penalty ICO ever imposed.



ICO announced on Monday that following an extensive investigation, it decided to fine British Airways for violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



Hundreds of thousands of passengers' data, including names, email addresses and credit card information, were stolen when its security systems were hacked last year.



Personal data of approximately 500,000 customers were compromised in this incident, which is believed to have begun in June 2018, according to ICO.



The ICO's investigation has found that a variety of information was compromised by poor security arrangements at the company, including log in, payment card, and travel booking details as well as name and address information.



British Airways said they were 'surprised and disappointed' by the punitive action.



Alex Cruz, British Airways' chairman and Chief Executive, said that the airline responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data. 'We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft', he said in a statement.



ICO said that British Airways will have opportunity to make representations to the information watchdog regarding the proposed findings and sanction.



