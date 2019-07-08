

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Office, a unit of package delivery giant FedEx Corp., is collaborating with RushMyPassport to offer expedited passport services in the U.S. to travelers, beginning this summer.



The services will benefit travelers short on time and who required rushed passport processing services.



According to the companies, the services being offered by them include processing and renewal of passports, as well as updating government-compliant passport photos. These services will be offered from 2,000 FedEx Office locations or through the company's website.



Additional services include overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and free 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.



In comparison, routine passport processing time for the U.S. State Department has recently increased from four to six weeks earlier to six to eight weeks currently, the companies noted.



People planning to travel in less than four weeks will need expedited services that FedEx Office and RushMyPassport are offering.



'Many of us have experienced the distress of realizing our passport isn't ready for an upcoming trip and, as a result, scramble to find a last-minute solution. This convenient service will help eliminate the confusion and common errors that often arise and help simplify the process,' said Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office.



The services are being offered among six tiers, but do not come cheap. These include a 24-hour service for a baseline price of $449, next-day service in two business days for $349, priority service in three to five business days for $249, and rush service in six to seven business days for $169.



Customers will have to pay $119 for a standard service in eight to ten business days. To get a rush renewal on their passports, customers will have to pay $99.



In addition, customers can purchase two government-compliant 2 inch by 2 inch photos to submit with passport applications.



According to the Department of State's website, the fees for a first-time passport book will cost $145. Expedited processing will cost $60.



