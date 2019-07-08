

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) warehouse workers in Shakopee, Minnesota reportedly plan to hold six hours of strike on July 15.



The employees plan to hold the strike on the start of Prime Day, the online retail giant's summer sales period. The employees demand less stringent quotas and to convert more temporary workers into permanent employees. Amazon had last year committed to pay all employees at least $15 an hour after pressure from Bernie Sanders and other politicians.



'Amazon is going to be telling one story about itself, which is they can ship a Kindle to your house in one day, isn't that wonderful,' said William Stolz, one of the Shakopee employees organizing the strike, Bloomberg reports. 'We want to take the opportunity to talk about what it takes to make that work happen and put pressure on Amazon to protect us and provide safe, reliable jobs.'



Amazon had started Prime Day five years ago, offering huge discounts on electronics, consumer goods, apparel and to attract and retain Prime members, who pay subscription fees in exchange for free shipping and other features.



This would be the first time in the company's history that employees would be protesting on an important sales days.



