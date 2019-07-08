

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A billionaire financier with ties to President Donald Trump was arrested Saturday and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.



The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the charges against former Bear Stearns trader Jeffrey Epstein on Monday.



The indictment alleges that, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for money.



Epstein allegedly worked with several employees and associates to ensure that he had a steady supply of minor victims to abuse and paid several of those victims themselves to recruit other underage girls to engage in similar sex acts for money.



'Jeffrey Epstein abused underage girls for years, operating a scheme in which girls he victimized would recruit others for Epstein to exploit and abuse,' claimed U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.



'While the charged conduct is from a number of years ago, the victims - then children and now young women - are no less entitled to their day in court,' he added. 'My Office is proud to stand up for these victims by bringing this indictment.'



FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. urged anyone who may have information about Epstein's alleged criminal behavior to call the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI.



'We want to hear from you, regardless of the age you are now, or whatever age you were then, no matter where the incident took place,' Sweeney said. 'The bravery it takes to call us might empower others to speak out about the crimes committed against them.'



'It is important to remember there was never, nor will there ever be an excuse for this type of behavior,' he added. 'In the eyes of the FBI, the victims will always come first.'



Epstein, who served 13 months in jail in 2008 for soliciting underage girls for prostitution, has previously been associated with Trump as well as former President Bill Clinton.



In an interview with New York Magazine in 2002, Trump called Epstein a 'terrific guy' and 'a lot of fun to be with.'



'It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,' Trump said. 'No doubt about it - Jeffrey enjoys his social life.'



