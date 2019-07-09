

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) agreed to extend the deadline for the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion acquisition of the U.S. biotechnology company.



The companies have agreed to extend deadline for the deal to April 30, 2020, from the previous deadline on January 31, 2020, in order to provide the parties with additional time to satisfy the Regulatory Condition.



In February, Roche Holding AG agreed to acquire Spark Therapeutics for about $4.3 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX