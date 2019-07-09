

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan total labor cash earnings fell for the fifth straight month in May, report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed on Tuesday.



Total cash earnings fell by less-than-expected 0.2 percent year-over-year in May, following a revised 0.3 percent decline in April. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent decrease.



Contractual gross earnings declined 0.4 percent in May, while special cash earnings grew by 2.5 percent.



Real cash earnings fell 1.0 percent in May, following a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent decline. This was also the fifth consecutive decrease.



