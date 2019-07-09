

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in June, unchanged from May. Economists' expectation was 2.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate eased to 2.1 percent in June from 2.2 percent in the previous month.



The youth jobless rate remained unchanged at 1.9 percent in June.



In June, the number of unemployed decreased by 4,148 from previous month to 97,222. Compared to the previous year, unemployment decreased by 9,357.



