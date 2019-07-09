

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales dropped in May, data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in May after staying flat in April. This was the biggest decrease seen so far this year.



Food and non-food sales declined 1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively in May.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value dropped 1.8 percent in contrast to April's 4.2 percent increase.



On volume terms, retail sales fell 0.8 percent on month and by 1.5 percent from the same period of last year.



