

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Tuesday, with easing of rate cut expectations and uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war weighing on markets.



Caution prevailed ahead of Fed Chairman Jay Powell's two-day testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, with markets waiting to see whether the language will be dovish enough after the release of a stronger-than-expected jobs report.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 36 points or 0.65 percent at 5,553 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.



Telecom operator Orange recouped early losses to turn flat after a French court cleared its CEO Stephane Richard of wrongdoing in a fraud trial.



Remy Cointreau Group shares fell over 2 percent. The company said that its Chief Executive Officer Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet will resign by the year-end due to personal reasons.



