

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $16.45 billion from $16.09 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.18 Bln. vs. $2.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q2): $16.45 Bln vs. $16.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX