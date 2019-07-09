

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot is facing the heat of shoppers, who are threatening to boycott the home improvement retailer after its co-founder reportedly offered millions to support Donald Trump's re-election.



In a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, billionaire Bernie Marcus, who retired from Home Depot in 2002, said that he would be donating to President Trump's bid for a second term in the White House. Marcus has been a Trump supporter for long and donated $7 million to help in Trump's 2016 election.



Marcus told in the interview, 'He's got a businessman's common sense approach to most things... the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.'



Following the news, the messages are outpouring in social media under the hashtag BoycottHomeDepot. The customers also said they are discarding their Home Depot cards, and urged to shop at competitors like Lowe's and Menards. The shoppers have also posted on Home Depot's official Twitter account with comments like 'just say no to Home Depot'.



