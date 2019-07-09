

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit widened in April on higher imports, provisional results from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 0.46 billion from EUR 0.37 billion in the same period last year.



Exports advanced 5.6 percent and imports grew 6.2 percent annually in April.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a shortfall of EUR 0.54 billion in April compared to a deficit of EUR 0.33 billion in the previous year.



During January to April, exports gained 4.6 percent and imports rose 5.4 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 1.77 billion. The deficit increased from EUR 1.32 billion seen a year ago.



