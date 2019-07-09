

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth slowed further in May, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.4 percent rise in April. Economists had expected sales to increase 4.0 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 0.3 percent annually in May.



Sales of non-food products rose by 5.6 percent, while sales of automotive fuels in the specialized stores declined by 0.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined 1.0 percent in May.



